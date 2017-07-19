Venezuela's opposition keeps up its pressure on the embattled president, calling for further protests.

Venezuela's government has responded with anger to a US threat to impose economic sanctions on senior officials. It has called the threat "brutal" and "imperial".

The measures are aimed at forcing President Nicolas Maduro to abandon a controversial plan to rewrite the constitution. Maduro wants to hold a vote on July 30th for a new assembly.

More than seven million people voted against the proposed changes in an unofficial referendum on Sunday. There are fears it could enshrine one-party rule.

Over the past three months there has been almost daily demonstrations in Venezuela, with anti-and pro-government protesters taking to the streets, which has plunged the country into an economic and political uncertainty.

So can the government solve the biggest crisis in decades - or will it be up to the opposition?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Phil Gunson - Senior Analyst with the International Crisis Group

Antonio Mora - Political Analyst and Lawyer

Diego Arria - Former Venezuelan Ambassador to the United Nations

Source: Al Jazeera