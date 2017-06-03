A "clear and present danger" - that's what the U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis says about North Korea.
Pyongyang has carried out a number of missile tests this year putting the region on edge.
The UN Security Council has voted unanimously to sanction 14 North Korean individuals and 4 entities.
China, which defended Pyongyang in the past, has sided with the other members to pass these measures.
But what will it take to deter North Korea's nuclear ambitions?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Einar Tangen - Political and Economic Affairs Commentator
Aidan Foster Carter - Honorary Senior Research Fellow in Sociology and Modern Korea at Leeds University
Jim Walsh - International Security Analyst, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Source: Al Jazeera News