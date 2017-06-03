Are UN Security Council sanctions enough to end North Korea's nuclear ambitions?

A "clear and present danger" - that's what the U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis says about North Korea.

Pyongyang has carried out a number of missile tests this year putting the region on edge.

The UN Security Council has voted unanimously to sanction 14 North Korean individuals and 4 entities.

China, which defended Pyongyang in the past, has sided with the other members to pass these measures.

But what will it take to deter North Korea's nuclear ambitions?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Einar Tangen - Political and Economic Affairs Commentator

Aidan Foster Carter - Honorary Senior Research Fellow in Sociology and Modern Korea at Leeds University

Jim Walsh - International Security Analyst, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Source: Al Jazeera News