The latest email leaks reveal that the UAE ambassador to the US questioned Trump's ability to be president.

The Arabian Peninsula is a confusing place right now.

Qatar's neighbours have cut long-standing alliances overnight.

And another historically strong alliance between the UAE and US is being strained by emails which have been leaked.

In the third disclosure within a week, emails from the inbox of the UAE's ambassador to the US show direct criticism of President Donald Trump.

Previous leaks attacked Kuwait, Qatar, and Iran.

What are the ramifications?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Sultan Barakat - Director of the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Richard Weitz - Director of the Center for Political Military Analysis, Hudson Institute

Luciano Zaccara - Assistant Professor of Gulf Politics, Qatar University

Source: Al Jazeera News