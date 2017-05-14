China has pledged billions of dollars for new trade routes over land and sea.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting a two-day summit to win support for an ambitious economic project designed to transform world trade.

The "One Belt, One Road" initiative is a modern take on the old 'silk road'.

Marco Polo pioneered the route from Europe to Asia around 750 years ago.

The latest project aims to create a vast network of new trade routes in central Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

So, how will it change global trade, who will benefit and can it succeed?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Pauline Loong - Asia-Analytica

Jabin T Jacob - Institute of Chinese Studies

Bruno Macaes - Portugal's former junior minister for Europe

Source: Al Jazeera News