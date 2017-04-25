The Committee to Protect Journalists says 259 journalists were imprisoned around the world last year.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says Egypt is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

Last year, Egypt jailed 25 reporters, including Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Hussein, who is awaiting trial on charges of spreading false news.

Al Jazeera denies the allegations and is demanding his immediate release.

The CPJ says technologies like social media and surveillance have led to a rise in killings and imprisonment of reporters around the world.

Is the use of new technology making censorship easier?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Mohamad Elmasry - Associate professor of media and cultural studies at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Courtney Radsch - Advocacy director of the CPJ

Martin Schibbye - Swedish journalist who was jailed for more than a year in Ethiopia

Source: Al Jazeera News