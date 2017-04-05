International community blames the Syrian president for the suspected chemical attack in Idlib province.

US President Donald Trump and other world leaders have accused Syria's president of ordering the deadly strike on rebel-held Idlib province.

But the Syrian army and its Russian ally are repeating denials of chemical weapons use. They say government warplanes hit a rebel warehouse containing toxic gas.

The pictures are horrifying: Children and distressed parents choking and foaming at the mouth.

All that just as Western powers seemed to be coming around to the idea of Bashar al-Assad staying in power.

Will policy change?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Joshua Landis - Center for Middle East Studies, University of Oklahoma

Pavel Felgenhauer - defence and military analyst

Samir al-Taqi - former Syrian government adviser

Source: Al Jazeera News