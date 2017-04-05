US President Donald Trump and other world leaders have accused Syria's president of ordering the deadly strike on rebel-held Idlib province.
But the Syrian army and its Russian ally are repeating denials of chemical weapons use. They say government warplanes hit a rebel warehouse containing toxic gas.
The pictures are horrifying: Children and distressed parents choking and foaming at the mouth.
All that just as Western powers seemed to be coming around to the idea of Bashar al-Assad staying in power.
Will policy change?
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests:
Joshua Landis - Center for Middle East Studies, University of Oklahoma
Pavel Felgenhauer - defence and military analyst
Samir al-Taqi - former Syrian government adviser
