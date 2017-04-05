US President Donald Trump and other world leaders have accused Syria's president of ordering the deadly strike on rebel-held Idlib province.

But the Syrian army and its Russian ally are repeating denials of chemical weapons use. They say government warplanes hit a rebel warehouse containing toxic gas.

The pictures are horrifying: Children and distressed parents choking and foaming at the mouth. 

All that just as Western powers seemed to be coming around to the idea of Bashar al-Assad staying in power.

Will policy change?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Joshua Landis - Center for Middle East Studies, University of Oklahoma
Pavel Felgenhauer - defence and military analyst
Samir al-Taqi - former Syrian government adviser

Source: Al Jazeera News