26 Congolese refugees die of diarrhoea in Uganda

552 diarrhoea cases identified as refugees continue to flee inter-ethnic violence in DRC's Ituri province.

    A Congolese family who crossed Lake Albert arrives in Ntoroko, Uganda on Saturday [File: James Akena/Reuters]
    A Congolese family who crossed Lake Albert arrives in Ntoroko, Uganda on Saturday [File: James Akena/Reuters]

    Twenty-six refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo have died from acute diarrhoea in Uganda, where 552 cases have been identified, the UN's refugee agency said. 

    Aid organisations are "stepping up the efforts" to prevent the contagious disease from spreading as refugees fleeing inter-ethnic violence in Ituri province continue to arrive in the Kyangwali settlement, UNHCR spokeswoman Duniya Aslam Khan said on Thursday

    Nearly 43,000 refugees have arrived in Uganda from Congo since the beginning of the year.
    WATCH: Congo: Thousands flee amid surge in 'horrific violence' (2:37)

    More than 27,000 crossed Lake Albert from northeastern Ituri, fleeing clashes between Hema herders and Lendu farmers.

    Another 15,435 refugees arrived in Uganda from North Kivu, running from armed groups and military offensives. 

    In the second week of February, thousands arrived by fishing boats or canoes each day amid reports that armed men had killed civilians and more than 1,000 houses had been burned down in Ituri's Djugu.

    "The number of new arrivals has declined," Khan said on Thursday. 

    "Initially we were facing problems of overcrowding because we had to transport all those who were arriving. Even now we still have about 4,000 people waiting to be transported" from a reception centre at the Kyangwali settlement.  

    A decades-old conflict between the Hema and Lendu killed tens of thousands between 1998 and 2003. In recent years, the two groups have maintained a low-level conflict with occasional flare-ups in violence. 

    Last year, conflict forced 1.7 million people across Congo to flee their homes.

     

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Revival: The Muslim Response to the Crusades

    Revival: The Muslim Response to the Crusades

    This part of 'The Crusades: An Arab Perspective' explores the birth of the Muslim revival in the face of the Crusades.

    Going undercover as a sex worker

    Going undercover as a sex worker

    A photojournalist describes how she posed as a prostitute to follow the trade in human flesh.

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

    It's time to change the way we talk and think about Africa.