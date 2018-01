Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have entered their 11th year under a crippling siege imposed by Israel and Egypt, and are in dire need of international aid.

Gaza Palestinian economic experts are warning that even if help is given immediately, a humanitarian disaster might be unavoidable.

The blockade dictates day-to-day reality for the two million people living in Gaza, where Israel controls the borders, airspace, and waters.

Al Jazeera's Imran Khan reports.