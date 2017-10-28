Double car bombing strikes Mogadishu

Somali capital targeted by two car-bomb attacks as wave of violence targeting the country shows no sign of abating.

    Double car bombing strikes Mogadishu

    At least 10 people have been killed in a double car bombing in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which is still reeling from a massive attack that left hundreds dead earlier this month.

    A suicide car bomber first drove into a hotel where President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo was due to host a meeting on Saturday, following by a car bombing near a former parliament building.
    The Stream - Where does Somalia go from here?

    According to an Al Jazeera tally, since the start of this year, more than 20 explosions have targeted Mogadishu, killing at least 500 people and injuring more than 630.

    A roadside explosion hit a minibus carrying passengers, 36km south of Mogadishu, on October 22, killing at least 11 people.

    The devastating attack of October 14 left at least 358 people dead and more than 400 injured.

    The Somali government blamed the October 14 blast on al-Shabab, but no group has claimed responsibility.

     

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    The life and death of Salman Rushdie, gentleman author

    The life and death of Salman Rushdie, gentleman author

    The man we call 'Salman Rushdie' today is not the brilliant author of the Satanic Verses, but a Picassoesque imposter.

    Why does Israel keep attacking Syria?

    Why does Israel keep attacking Syria?

    Al Jazeera examines what is behind the cross-border violence and threats between Israel and Syria.

    'The Harvey Weinstein of Islam' - anyone?

    'The Harvey Weinstein of Islam' - anyone?

    How the New York Times managed to tie religion to Harvey-Weinstein-type of criminal behaviour.