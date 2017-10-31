Deadly blast hits embassy district in Afghan capital

Police confirm the blast near many foreign embassies and government departments in the Wazir Akbar Khan area.

    The blast follows a series of attacks in or around Kabul this month [Massoud Hossaini/AP]

    A suicide bomber has detonated explosives in the diplomatic area of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, killing at least three people and wounding 14 others, health officials said.

    The attack on Tuesday took place at the 14th street of Wazir Akbar Khan area, close to the defence ministry, police said.

    Ismail Kawoosi, spokesman for Afghanistan's public health ministry, said those wounded were taken to hospital for treatment. 

    Witnesses told Al Jazeera that the blast had caused more than 10 casualties.

    defence ministry spokesman told Al Jazeera that the blast happened outside their building. Yet, it was no immediate clear who the target of the attack was.

    Earlier local media reports had suggested the attack targeted the Australian embassy, which is also in the same area.

    A series of attacks in Kabul this month, including one on a Shia mosque, killed more than 70 people.

    In May, a massive truck bomb blast ripped through the diplomatic district, killing at least 80 people and wounding hundreds in a powerful explosion described by officials as "one of the biggest" to have hit the capital of Afghanistan.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

