A huge blast has gone off in the heart of Kabul's diplomatic district, wounding at least 60 people, according to Afghan health ministry officials.

Sources said the explosion on Wednesday took place near Zanbaq square, in the Afghan capital's 10th district.

Waheed Majroh, a spokesman for the Afghan health ministry, told Al Jazeera that at least 60 people were taken to hospital after the blast.

PHOTO: Some Windows of houses and offices near diplomatic area in Kabul have shattered as a result of the explosion pic.twitter.com/ZFWbnrE3yD — Warrior Reports (@WarriorReports) May 31, 2017

Al Jazeera's Qais Azimy, reporting from Kabul, said the location of the attack was very significant, as it hit one of the Afghan capital's busiest parts, in an area close to the presidential palace and many foreign embassies.

"Kabul has been very quiet for the past week but police has confirmed to us that this was one of the biggest blasts Kabul has ever seen," he said.

A huge plume of smoke could be seen rising from the area, while houses hundreds of metres away from the blast were damaged, with windows and doors blown off their hinges.

"The explosion was so loud that it shattered all my windows, did not hear something this big before," Fatima Faizi, a Kabul resident, told Al Jazeera.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies