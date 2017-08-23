An air strike near the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, has killed at least 30 people, witnesses and local media said.

A local television channel run by the country's Houthi rebels, who control Sanaa, blamed the Saudi-led military coalition allied with the Yemeni government for the strike.

Dozens of people were also wounded in the attack, which struck north of Sanaa iin the Arhab area.

The numbers of dead and wounded could not be independently confirmed, and Reuters reported that a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition was not immediately available.

More than 10,000 people have been killed and three million displaced from their homes since February 2014, according to the UN.

Yemen, which is on the southern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, has been engulfed in war since September 2014, when Houthi Shia rebels swept into the capital and overthrew President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's internationally recognised government.

In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition began a campaign against Houthi forces allied with overthrown President Ali Abdullah Saleh in support of Hadi's government.

Since then, the Iranian-backed Houthis have been dislodged from most of the south, but remain in control of Sanaa and much of the north.

Source: News agencies