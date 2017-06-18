Officials say five attackers were also killed after they stormed a police building in the eastern city of Gardez.

At least five police officers have been killed after the Taliban stormed a provincial police headquarters building in eastern Afghanistan, according to the interior ministry.

Sardar Wali Tabasim, spokesman for the Paktia provincial police chief, said another nine officers and nine civilians were wounded in the attack in Gardez city.

Tabasim added that all five of the attackers were killed at the compound, which also houses the regional command for Afghanistan's eastern provinces.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the group was responsible for the attack.

Al Jazeera's Rob McBride, reporting from Kabul, said the attack hit a "big target".

"This is a big police headquarters. It is a big target and the attack seems to have followed a fairly familiar pattern," he said.

"It seems there was a car bomb at the main gate, which opened a breach into the complex. Four or five attackers managed to then get inside and conduct this attack."

Since the beginning of their spring offensive in late April, Taliban fighters have carried out a number of deadly attacks on the positions of the Afghan army and police.

Foreign forces assisting the Afghans have also been targeted.

Seven US soldiers were wounded on Saturday in an insider attack at a military base by an Afghan soldier described as a "patriot" by the Taliban.

In May, at least 15 Afghan soldiers were killed when Taliban fighters raided a military base in Kandahar province.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies