Venezuela's president claims two grenades thrown from a helicopter at the court in what he called a 'terrorist' attack.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that a police helicopter attacked the Supreme Court in Caracas in a confusing incident that he claimed was part of a conspiracy to destabilise his socialist government.

The incident occurred as Maduro was speaking live on state television to journalists gathered at the presidential palace.

He said two grenades were thrown from a helicopter upon offices of the court but that the Venezuelan special forces repelled what he called a "terrorist attack".

"I have activated the entire armed forces to defend the peace," he added.

But many opponents on social media accused the president himself of trying to spread fear to help justify a crackdown against Venezuelan seeking to block his plans to rewrite the constitution.

Maduro has been facing three months of opposition protests and some dissent from within government ranks.

An Associated Press reporter heard gunfire as a helicopter buzzed through downtown but was unable to confirm where the shots were being fired from.

Adding to the intrigue, pictures of a blue police helicopter carrying an anti-government banner appeared on social media around the same time as a video in which a pilot for the police squad, identified as Oscar Perez, called for a rebellion against the Maduro's "tyranny" as part of a coalition of members of the security forces.

"We have two choices: be judged tomorrow by our conscience and the people or begin today to free ourselves from this corrupt government," the man said while reading from a statement with four people dressed in military fatigues, ski masks and carrying what look like assault rifles standing behind him.

Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo, reporting from Caracas, said details were still emerging on what was a "confusing incident" on a "very tense night".

"The government says they have identified the group [responsible] and they say they will detain them as soon as possible," she said.

"This is happening at the same time that the Supreme Court announced that they will allow the government to call martial law in the country after the protests that have happened here for almost three months," said Bo.

She said that the Supreme Court had also announced it was removing the immunity of lawmakers - "especially of opposition lawmakers, who the government accuses of promoting the protests that have already caused dozens of deaths," said Bo.

Maduro warns of war if government falls

Earlier on Tuesday Maduro warned that he and supporters would take up arms if his socialist government was violently overthrown by opponents who have been on the streets protesting for three months.

"I'm telling the world, and I hope the world listens after 90 days of protest, destruction and death," Maduro said in reference to anti-government unrest that has led to at least 75 deaths in the OPEC nation since April.

"If Venezuela was plunged into chaos and violence and the Bolivarian Revolution destroyed, we would go to combat. We would never give up, and what couldn't be done with votes, we would do with weapons, we would liberate the fatherland with weapons."

Maduro, 54, was speaking at a rally to promote a July 30 vote for a special super-body called a Constituent Assembly, which could rewrite the national charter and supersede other institutions such as the opposition-controlled congress.

He has touted the assembly as the only way to bring peace to Venezuela. But opponents, who want to bring forward the next presidential election scheduled for late 2018, say it is a sham poll designed purely to keep the socialists in power.

They are boycotting the vote, and protesting daily on the streets to try and have it stopped.

Opposition leaders call Maduro a dictator who has wrecked a once-prosperous economy, while he calls them violent coup leaders.

Maduro, who accuses Washington of backing his opponents and seeking to control the nation's oil wealth, said the "destruction" of Venezuela would lead to a huge refugee wave dwarfing the migrant crisis in the Mediterranean.

"Listen, President Donald Trump," he said.

"You would have to build 20 walls in the sea, a wall from Mississippi to Florida, from Florida to New York, it would be crazy ... You have the responsibility: stop the madness of the violent Venezuelan right wing."

Opposition to the July 30 vote has come not just from Venezuelan opposition parties, but also from the chief state prosecutor Luisa Ortega and onetime government heavyweights like former intelligence service boss Miguel Rodriguez.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Rodriguez criticized Maduro for not holding a referendum prior to the Constituent Assembly election, as his predecessor Chavez had done in 1999.

"This is a country without government, this is chaos," he said.

The country has the world's largest oil reserves but is facing the worst economic crisis in its history, with acute shortages of food and medicine. The International Monetary Fund is forecasting more than 1600 per cent inflation this year.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies