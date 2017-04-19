A look at the country's ongoing protests against the government of President Maduro and the current political situation.

Venezuela's capital, Caracas, has seen almost daily demonstrations over the past weeks, some of which became violent.

Protesters say President Nicolas Maduro is moving towards tyranny, and they want him to resign.

But Maduro says the opposition is conspiring with foreigners to destabilise the country.

Venezuela's defence minister Padrino Lopez has declared the army's "unconditional loyalty" to Maduro, who ordered troops on to the streets before a major protest by opponents that will take place on Wednesday.

Here are four questions to understand Venezuela's current situation.

How did the protests start this year in Venezuela?

The instability and the political turmoil in the country reached a peak on March 30, when Venezuela's Supreme court ruled that it will take over the opposition-led Congress' legislative powers, in a move condemned by opposition parties as an attempt to install a dictatorship.

The court, said that as long as Congress remains in "contempt" of past court rulings "congressional functions will be exercised by this chamber or another chosen organ".

Security forces violently repressed protests that broke out the next day.

What led to Venezuela's 'coup'?

In January 2016, the Supreme Court suspended the elections of four legislators - three that were enrolled with the opposition and one with the ruling party - for alleged voting irregularities.

The opposition accused the court of trying to strip them of their super-majority, and went ahead and swore in three of the legislators in question.

In response, the Supreme Court ruled that the entire National Assembly was in contempt and all decisions it made would be null.

The deadlock continued, when electoral officials suspended a recall referendum against Maduro and postponed regional elections until 2017.

After the National Assembly refused to approve the country's state-run oil company PDVSA from forming joint ventures with private companies, the government went to the Supreme Court, which ruled that it will take over the opposition-led Congress' legislative powers.

What other problems does Venezuela have?

Venezuela is not facing only one crisis but many, all of which are connected and affecting the lives of ordinary citizens.

One of them is the economic crisis. Inflation is out of control and is expected to rise to 1,660 percent this year.

According to the International Monetary Fund, next year's projection is even higher as the government is running out of cash. There is no money left for imports such as food and medicine.

Many people in Venezuela cannot get access to food and are suffering from malnutrition on a widespread level.

Over the past year, 74 percent of Venezuelans lost an average of 8.7kg in weight and critics are blaming the government of Maduro.

However, the economic crisis is hitting Venezuela's public health system the hardest.

In the country's public hospitals, where treatment should be free, medicine, equipment and even food is increasingly not available.

On top of that, a political crisis in crippling the country.

Amid a three-year economic crisis and record levels of violent crime and poverty, Maduro's popularity has dipped to its lowest point of the last few years.

The opposition blames Maduro for an economic implosion that has seen severe food shortages, a health crisis, hyperinflation, violence and looting in a once-booming country that is home to the world's largest oil reserves.

He also has been accused of using authoritarian methods to stop dissent.

Venezuela's political opposition has been represented mainly by the Democratic Unity Roundtable, which is a group that's formed by different parties.

However, many distrust parts of the coalition, which includes figures who were active in politics decades ago.

The coalition has also been criticised for having struggles over power as well as disagreements over ideology and policy.

What are the latest developments?

Demonstrators in Venezuela have fought with security officers during protests calling for President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

Police fired tear gas to disperse crowds that had gathered in the capital, Caracas.

Although the court quickly reversed its decision, street protests have continued.

Venezuelan authorities have banned top opposition leader Henrique Capriles from running for office for 15 years, the latest move in an increasingly tense power struggle.

Capriles, 44, has been the most prominent leader of Venezuela's opposition over the past decade, twice coming close to winning the presidency.

Venezuela's defence minister has declared the army's "unconditional loyalty" to Maduro, who ordered troops on to the streets before a major protest by opponents.

Maduro has ordered the army to march on April 17 in "defence of morality" and "in repudiation of the traitors of the country", a demonstration of force that will take place on the eve of the "great march" called by the opposition in Caracas.

Captain Juan Escalona and new presidential commissioner, said on Twitter:

Pueblo Alerta! El Pdte. @NicolasMaduro denuncia ante el país y el mundo sobre los planes golpistas que ha puesto en marcha la derecha Vzlna! pic.twitter.com/x8Z4vmdVla — Escalona Capitán (@EscalonaJuanF) April 19, 2017

Translation: People be aware! President @NicolasMaduro is denouncing, to the country and the world, the coup plans that the right has launched in Venezuela!

Mañana también se hará sentir la voz de los venezolanos en el exterior! Protesta Mundial contra el Dictaduro y su AUTOGOLPE! pic.twitter.com/sqJTW0Uj7A — Henrique Capriles R. (@hcapriles) April 19, 2017

Capriles has also called on people to go out

Translation:Tomorrow (Wednesday) we will make the voice of Venezuelans feel abroad! World Protest against 'Dictaduro' and its 'self-coup'

Source: Al Jazeera News