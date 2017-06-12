Around 300 containers of fresh and frozen food are heading to Doha from Sohar and Salalah ports.

A Qatari food company owner has said shipments began arriving from Oman, and that about 12 vessels were headed to Qatar from Omani ports of Sohar and Salalah.

"There are around 300 containers of fresh and frozen food coming. Some have arrived and the others are on their way," Ahmed al-Khalaf, owner of the company, said on Monday, pointing out that containers at Jebel Ali port of the United Arab Emirates were still stuck, but that others, including from Europe, were being diverted to Oman's ports.

The world's number 1 container line, Maersk of Denmark, said on Monday it would accept new bookings for container shipments to Qatar from Oman.

Swiss-based MSC, the world's number 2 line, said it would deploy a new dedicated shipping service to Qatar from Salalah.

Qatar Ports Management launched on Sunday a new direct service linking Hamad port in the Qatari capital with Sohar Port in the Sultanate of Oman.

The service will operate three times a week to ensure business continuity of ports and shipping operations in and out of Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, along with Egypt and a group of smaller countries, severed relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting "terrorism."

The three Gulf states also imposed a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar

