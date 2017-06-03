NewsMiddle EastBahrain: Foreign minister's twitter account hacked Manama says 'terrorists' temporarily took over Khaled al-Khalifa's account, posting anti-government videos and images. 03 Jun 2017 16:06 GMT Politics, Middle East, Bahrain Al-Khalifa blamed the attack on a "terrorist group" vowing to "hold accountable the individuals behind this despicable act" [Reuters]Hackers temporarily took over the Twitter account of Bahraini foreign minister Khaled bin Ahmad al-Khalifa on Saturday. Bahrain's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday afternoon acknowledging al-Khalifa's Twitter account had been taken over by "terrorists." Saraya al-Mukhtar (al-Mukhtar Brigades), a Shia group with a strong online presence, claimed responsibility for the hacking and posted anti-government videos and images. Later on Saturday, both the foreign ministry and al-Khalifa confirmed the account had been recovered and blamed the attack on a "terrorist group", vowing to "hold accountable the individuals behind this despicable act". The hack comes just hours after US-based news site The Daily Beast reported that a hacker group calling itself "GlobalLeaks" began distributing hacked emails stolen from the inbox of Yousef Al- Otaiba, the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the United States. It was not clear if the hacks were linked.Source: News agencies Tell us what you think