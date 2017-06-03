Manama says 'terrorists' temporarily took over Khaled al-Khalifa's account, posting anti-government videos and images.

Hackers temporarily took over the Twitter account of Bahraini foreign minister Khaled bin Ahmad al-Khalifa on Saturday.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday afternoon acknowledging al-Khalifa's Twitter account had been taken over by "terrorists."

Saraya al-Mukhtar (al-Mukhtar Brigades), a Shia group with a strong online presence, claimed responsibility for the hacking and posted anti-government videos and images.



Later on Saturday, both the foreign ministry and al-Khalifa confirmed the account had been recovered and blamed the attack on a "terrorist group", vowing to "hold accountable the individuals behind this despicable act".

The hack comes just hours after US-based news site The Daily Beast reported that a hacker group calling itself "GlobalLeaks" began distributing hacked emails stolen from the inbox of Yousef Al- Otaiba, the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the United States.

It was not clear if the hacks were linked.

Source: News agencies