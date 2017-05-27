Two men stabbed to death as they tried to stop suspect bullying Muslim women on light-rail train, Oregon police say.

Two men have been stabbed to death after they tried to intervene when a man yelled racial slurs at two Muslim women on a light-rail train in Portland, Oregon, US police said.

A third train passenger, who also tried to stop the bullying, was badly wounded and taken to hospital, The Oregonian newspaper reported on Friday.

Officers arrested a man on Friday afternoon who ran from the train. Police were still working on Friday night to identify the man and the people who were attacked.

Before the stabbing, the assailant on the train was ranting on many topics, using "hate speech or biased language", and then turned his focus on the women, police spokesman Pete Simpson said.

"In the midst of his ranting and raving, some people approached him and appeared to try to intervene with his behaviour and some of the people that he was yelling at," Simpson told The Oregonian. "They were attacked viciously."

One person was dead at the scene and another died at a hospital, Simpson said. The third person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It was not clear why the man was yelling, Simpson said.

"He was talking about a lot of different things, not just specifically anti-Muslim," Simpson said.

The attack happened on a MAX train as it headed east. A train remained stopped on the tracks at a transit centre which was closed while police investigated.

Evelin Hernandez, a 38-year-old resident of Clackamas, Oregon, told the newspaper she was on the train when the man began making racist remarks to the women. A group of men tried to quiet him and he stabbed them, she said.

Simpson said the women understandably left the scene before police were able to talk with them but that they would like to hear from them to help fill in what happened.

"It's horrific," Simpson said. "There's no other word to describe what happened today."

Source: News agencies