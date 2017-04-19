Prime Minister Theresa May's surprise call for June elections approved 522 to 13 by British members of parliament.

The UK parliament has voted in favour of Prime Minister Theresa May's call for an early general election.

The parliament on Wednesday voted 522 to 13 in favour of the election taking place on June 8.

On Tuesday, in a surprise announcement, May called for a snap election as Britain prepares for delicate negotiations on leaving the European Union.

She had become prime minister without winning an election in July last year following the resignation of David Cameron after millions of Britons went against his advice and voted to leave the EU.

May had also backed the Remain camp in the June 23 referendum, but kept a low profile throughout a polarising campaign.

