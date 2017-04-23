Voter turnout higher than expected in closely watched race that could change the future of the European Union.

Polls have closed in the first round of the French presidential election, with higher than expected turnout in an unpredictable and closely watched race that could change the future of Europe.

First projections based on partial results are expected soon after the last polling stations close at 8pm local time, or 18:00 GMT.

Four of the 11 candidates running for the country's top job stand a realistic chance of reaching the second round.

They are: Emmanuel Macron, a former minister and leader of the centrist En Marche! party; Marine Le Pen, president of the far-right National Front; Francois Fillon, a former minister and leader of the conservative Republican party; and Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the far-left La France Insoumise party.

At least two candidates, Le Pen and Melenchon, have promised to review the country's ties with the EU and raised the prospect of leaving the bloc.

Some 47 million people are eligible to vote in France.

By late afternoon, turnout was above 69 percent - almost as high as the 2012 presidential vote - and could run to 80 percent in total. Many had expected a lower turnout this year.

The final abstention rate was also similar to levels seen in the previous presidential election at around 20 percent, according to surveys by Harris Interactive and CNews.

It is not at all expected that one of the 11 hopefuls will secure 50 percent or more of the vote on Sunday. The unlikley scenario would mean that that candidate would automatically become president and a second round would not be held.

More details soon...