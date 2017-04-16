How does the French presidential election work?

Everything you need to know about the French voting system, from who is running to what time the vote will be announced.

The first round of the French presidential election will be held on April 23.

If none of the 11 candidates wins more than 50 percent, the vote goes to a second round. That run-off election will be held on May 7.

The results will be announced at 8pm local time.

At the last election in 2012, won by outgoing President Francois Hollande, voter turnout was more than 80 percent, down slightly from the 2007 vote.

Polls suggest turnout this year will be lower than usual.

Once elected, the French president can serve a maximum of two five-year terms in office.

Who's running? Here is a list of the candidates...

Major candidates:

Francois Fillon - The Republicans

Benoit Hamon - Socialist Party

Marine Le Pen - National Front

Emmanuel Macron - En Marche!

Jean-Luc Melenchon - Unsubmissive France

Minor candidates:

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan - Debout la France

Nathalie Arthaud - Lutte Ouvriere

Francois Asselineau - Popular Republican Union

Jacques Cheminade - Solidarity and Progress

Jean Lassalle - Resistons!

Philippe Poutou - New Anticapitalist Party

