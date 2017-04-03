At least 10 people are reportedly killed and 50 wounded in two explosions in the metro system of Russia's second city.

At least 10 people were reported dead in two blasts in the metro system of Saint Petersburg, Russia's second city, according to local media.

The explosions on Thursday also wounded about 50 people, Andrey Kibitov, the head of the city governor's press service, said on Twitter.

The Life News website showed pictures of blown-out train doors and wounded people on one station platform.

Social media users also posted photographs and video from a metro station in the city centre, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was in St Petersburg to attend an economic forum, said the government was considering all possible causes for the blasts.

"I have already spoken to the head of our special services, they are working to ascertain the cause (of the blasts)," Putin, at a meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, said.

"The causes are not clear, it's too early. We will look at all possible causes, terrorism as well as common crime," he added.

Al Jazeera's Rory Challands, reporting from the capital, Moscow, said authorities had closed all of the city's metro stations as a precaution.

The Moscow metro also said it was tightening security following the the blasts in St. Petersburg.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies