A German court on Tuesday rejected a case between Facebook and a Syrian refugee whose selfie with Chancellor Angela Merkel made him the target of racist trolls.

The image of Anas Modamani, 19, has been repeatedly manipulated to link him to attacks or violent crimes, including a case in which juvenile delinquents set fire to a homeless man in Berlin last Christmas.

Modamani wanted the US social media giant, represented by Facebook Ireland Limited, to stop the spread of such defamatory fake news, which have been shared countless times.

He is represented by German lawyer Chan-jo Jun, who has previously launched legal action against Facebook, demanding it stop the spread of racist hate speech and other content illegal under German law.

"It must become more costly to break the law," the lawyer tweeted ahead of the court ruling in the southern German city of Wurzburg.

