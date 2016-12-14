Winter storm strikes the Middle East

Rain fell with enough persistence over the last two days to bring flooding to Iraq, including the capital Baghdad, but especially to the east in the border area with Iran.

Snow fell on the mountain tops of the Zagros, but for the most part the air was too warm for anything but rain.

Throughout the region, thunderstorms and glowering clouds brought windy and wet weather. City street flooding made Tripoli in Lebanon and interesting drive.

In Kuwait and northern Saudi Arabia, the consequent southerly breeze first lifted temperatures to well above normal, nearly to record levels in Riyadh, then knocked them back as a strong northwesterly whipped up the dust and sand.