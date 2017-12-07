Palestinians hold 'day of rage' protests against Trump

Palestinians burned an Israeli and a US flag during a protest in Gaza City. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Hamas leader Ismail Haniya has called the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel a "war declaration against Palestinians" and urged his people to launch a new Intifada, or uprising.

Hours after Haniya's speech, Palestinians took to the streets of the occupied West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza to show their anger at US President Donald Trump's announcement.

Trump reversed decades of US policy on Wednesday by recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and announcing his intention to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Palestinians called for three days of rage to protest the US decision.

The Israeli military fired tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition at Palestinian protesters in Gaza and the West Bank.

Protests were held in Ramallah, Bethlehem and Hebron, among other cities.

Dozens of Palestinians sustained injuries in the ensuing clashes.

Israeli police attempted to disperse a small but sustained protest near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Palestinians say Trump's decision means the US should relinquish its role as mediator in peace negotiations. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Israeli police and soldiers fired tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition at Palestinian protesters, injuring dozens. [Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
At least four Palestinians were wounded during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip, local media reported. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine burn representations of Israeli and US flags in Gaza City. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Protests took place in several cities across the West Bank, including Ramallah, Nablus, Hebron and Bethlehem. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Palestinians have called for three 'days of rage' to protest the US decision. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Trump ignored multiple warnings that recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital would incite outrage in the region. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
