Germany's far right: From the AfD to neo-Nazis

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is expected to enter the country's Bundestag for the first time after Sunday's federal elections.

The AfD has ramped up attacks on Chancellor Angela Merkel in recent weeks, accusing her of betraying the country for allowing the influx of hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants.

The latest polls predict that the AfD will secure some 12 percent of the vote, safely securing its entry into the Bundestag.

Yet, Germany has a long history of grappling with far-right movements since the end of World War II, and the AfD is not the only player on the far-right political terrain.

Al Jazeera has compiled photos from its coverage of Germany's far right in recent years.