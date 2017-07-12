Week's weather: From rivers to rhinos Some of the best weather-related images of the last week. 12 Jul 2017 08:05 GMT | Weather From deadly floods in eastern India Japan, to sizzling weather for the start of Wimbledon; from season flooding along China's great rivers to the pleasant waters of the Black Sea, here are some of the best weather-related images of the last week. Fine summer weather was experienced across much of southeastern Europe last week, including Menekse, Turkey [Yasin AkgulAFP] Severe flooding brought misery to many parts of southern and eastern China, but these guys most the most of the flooding on the Yangtze [AFP] Avoiding the heat in the al-Shati camp in Gaza City [Mahmud Hams/AFP] Much of the first week of the Grand Slam tennis in Wimbledon, UK took place under sunny skies [Glyn Kirk/AFP]] The rhino population of Pobitora wildlife sanctuary was threatened by rising water levels after recent floods [Biju BORO/AFP] Flooding in Maiduguri, northeastern Nigeria. Lagos, too, was hit by flooding [StefanHeunis/AFP] The clear up continues in Asakura and across northern Kyushu after Tropical Storm Nanmadol caused severe floods and landslides which have killed as many as 20 people [Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP] Hazy sunshine on Java as the dry season continues in southern Indonesia [Ismoyo/AFP] An active weather front brought flooding rain across the Korean Peninsula, including Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul [Ed Jones/AFP]