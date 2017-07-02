Americans from many backgrounds call Los Angeles home. It is this diverse social fabric that makes the city unique. Nevertheless, this is probably not the city where many would expect to find the residence of a prominent white supremacist. Yet this is where, deep in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, the law office of William Johnson, leader of the far-right American Freedom Party is located.



Johnson prefers to be called a "white nationalist" rather than a "white supremacist", and wants white people to separate from other Americans of "non-European" heritage. In the 1980s, he even proposed legislation to revoke the citizenship of non-white Americans.



According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, white supremacist groups, and the ideology they espouse, have increased in popularity in recent years in the United States. Last year's election of Donald Trump who has been accused of courting such groups, even hand-picking well-known supremacists like Steve Bannon for key roles in his administration, has emboldened these groups.

Johnson was a delegate for Trump during the campaign, but later resigned in order to avoid controversy and distraction from Trump's campaign.

Source: Al Jazeera