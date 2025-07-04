The New Red Line: Bilawal Bhutto on India’s new ‘abnormal’

India and Pakistan – nuclear-armed neighbours – have gone to war before. But a brief, intense battle in May this year marked a dramatic shift in their equations.

India says it has drawn a new red line – that every act of terror it believes has come from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war.

In this series – a first of its kind on Al Jazeera – journalist Sreenivasan Jain interviews leading voices from both sides of the border and examines what India’s new normal – which Pakistan calls a new “abnormal” – means for the countries.

In this episode – Jain speaks with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – former foreign minister of Pakistan, son of Pakistan’s late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and leader of the Pakistan People’s Party.

The question Jain puts to Bhutto: is Pakistan legitimately able to claim that it no longer provides safe harbour to extremist groups that attack India?

