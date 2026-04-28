EU-backed migrant crackdowns in Mauritania fuel fear and deportations
EU-backed migrant crackdowns in Mauritania fuel fear and deportations
Thousands of migrants in Mauritania who once relied on daily street work to survive have been rounded up, detained in poor conditions and deported to remote borders under an EU-backed effort to halt Atlantic migration routes to Europe. Al Jazeera’s Shola Lawal reports from Nouakchott where those who remain say they are too afraid to step outside.
Published On 28 Apr 2026