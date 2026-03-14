Iran warns UAE ports and ‘American hideouts’ are targets
Iran warns UAE ports and ‘American hideouts’ are targets
An Iranian military spokesperson warned that ports, docks and “American hideouts” in the United Arab Emirates could be targeted and urged residents to evacuate those areas. The warning came after US strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island, as President Donald Trump threatened to strike the island’s oil infrastructure unless Tehran stops attacking vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
Published On 14 Mar 2026