Skip links
Skip to Content
play
Live
Sign up
Show navigation menu
Navigation menu
News
Show more news sections
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Explained
Opinion
Sport
Video
More
Show more sections
Features
Economy
Human Rights
Climate Crisis
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Science & Technology
Podcasts
Travel
play
Live
Click here to search
search
Sign up
Navigation menu
caret-left
Israel-Palestine conflict
What is Israel’s army doing in Gaza?
'In Gaza City, we are saying goodbye'
How Israel is starving Gaza
‘Will I make it back alive?’
In Israel, protests are 'growing'
caret-right
Toggle Play
Gaza City bombardment forces mass depopulation
NewsFeed
Gaza City bombardment forces mass depopulation
Published On 21 Aug 2025
21 Aug 2025