How Silicon Valley giants are turning into war contractors

The military-industrial complex – the deep ties between big wars and big industries – has evolved into a military-tech complex. Palantir, Anduril, Google and other tech giants are selling AI-powered, computer-guided weapons systems branded as “smart,” “safe” and “surgical”.

But behind the gloss lies a dangerous truth of escalation, instability and an increasingly rapidly evolving tech sector that sees big money in big wars.

Join Ali Rae in Episode One of All Hail the Military – a five-part series that reveals the systems, power and hidden complicities that sustain global militarism – and the profound impact it has on us all.