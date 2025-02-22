Live updates,

LIVE: Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 – boxing light-heavyweight world title rematch

Follow the build-up and live text commentary as Artur Beterbiev faces Dmitry Bivol and Joseph Parker fights Martin Bakole in Riyadh.

Beterbiev and Dmitrii Bivol face off during the Weigh-In as promoter Eddie Hearn looks on
Artur Beterbiev, left, and Dmitry Bivol face off during their weigh-in as promoter Eddie Hearn looks on at Boulevard City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia [Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]
By Patrick Keddie
Published On 22 Feb 2025
  • Artur Beterbiev faces Dmitry Bivol in a blockbuster light-heavyweight title rematch at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They are set to make their ring walks about 1am (22:00 GMT).
  • Beterbiev became the undisputed light-heavyweight world champion after a narrow points victory over Bivol in October.