China extends 52-year unbeaten record as Asian Games organisers apologise

Chinese divers were unstoppable as the country’s sizeable overall tally of gold medals swelled to 150.

China’s divers extended their remarkable Asian Games unbeaten record stretching back to 1974 as a top Japanese official apologised for “inconveniences” that have dogged the continent’s premier sporting event.

Chinese divers were unstoppable once more on Wednesday as the country’s sizeable overall tally of gold medals swelled to 150 with four days left.

Hosts Japan are a distant second with 50 golds, ahead of South Korea with 24.

Chen Yiwen and Lian Junjie each won gold in the final two diving events to give China a 14th consecutive clean sweep in the sport.

China has won every diving gold medal since their first Asian Games appearance 52 years ago.

“Girls are every bit as capable as boys. We are pushing ourselves to perform more difficult dives, too,” said Chen, a double Paris Olympics champion.

“We do not train any less than the boys,” she added.

In tennis, the Philippines’ Alexandra Eala stormed into the semifinals, cheered on by fans who had come from far and wide to see their hero in action.

The world number 18 and favourite for women’s singles gold had to work hard early on to beat Taiwan’s England-born Joanna Garland 7-5, 6-0 in her second outing in Nagoya.

The winner of the tournament qualifies for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“Representing my country and playing these types of games, SEA Games, Asian Games and hopefully the Olympics, they’re very close to my heart and a big part of my dreams,” said Eala.

She plays China’s Wang Xiyu, ranked 85, next.

Taiwan boxer Lin Yu-ting, the Olympic champion who found herself embroiled in a major gender row at Paris 2024, is guaranteed at least a silver medal.

Advertisement

Lin outclassed Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan 5-0 in the women’s 60kg class to surge into the final, putting her one win from a second Asian Games gold.

The 30-year-old thanked the medical team afterwards for treating the cut to her nose she suffered in the quarterfinals.

In football, South Korea scored an 82nd-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over China in the men’s semifinals.

They will face Japan for gold after the hosts pulled through against Uzbekistan 9-8 on penalties, the game having ended 1-1 after 120 minutes.

‘We must apologise’

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Nagoya’s mayor apologised to athletes for “inconveniences” at the games following a string of complaints.

The event has been marred by problems including a shortage of beds and issues with transport.

There are more than 17,000 athletes and officials, more than the Olympics, and countries have accused local organisers of mismanagement.

“We must offer our apologies to the athletes and others affected by these inconveniences,” said Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa, who is also acting chairman of the local organising committee.

“We must sincerely reflect on the mishandling that occurred,” he added.

Unlike past games, there is no athletes’ village, with participants instead sleeping in temporary wooden units, on a cruise ship and in hotels to save money.