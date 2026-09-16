Al Taawoun face stadium closure, fine over ‘Jota’ chants by fans

Al Taawoun football fans chanted late Portugal player ⁠⁠Jota’s name at Al Hilal’s Neves, prompting calls for a ban from Ronaldo.

Saudi Pro League side Al Taawoun have been asked by the country’s football body to play their next two home matches behind ⁠⁠closed doors and have been handed a fine of 100,000 riyals ($26,640) after supporters chanted the name of the ⁠⁠late Portugal forward Diogo Jota during their match against Al Hilal.

The Discipline and Ethics Committee of the Saudi ‌‌Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) announced the sanctions on Al Taawoun ⁠⁠on ⁠⁠Tuesday, three days after Taawoun fans appeared to make chants referencing ⁠⁠⁠⁠Jota at Ruben Neves during the Saudi Pro League match.

Al Hilal midfielder Neves was a close friend ‌‌and former teammate of Jota, who died in a car crash in Spain last year alongside his brother Andre Silva. Neves was among the pallbearers at Jota’s funeral.

Videos circulated on social media appeared to show sections of ⁠⁠the crowd chanting “Jota” during Al ⁠⁠Hilal’s 6-0 win over Al Taawoun. Neves reacted by pointing to his eye and then towards the sky before saying after ⁠⁠the match: “I hope they don’t go to pray afterwards.”

The chants ⁠⁠sparked widespread criticism, including from Al-⁠⁠Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who urged authorities to take strong action and called for the fans to be banned from football stadiums for life.

In response to an Instagram post showing the footage, Ronaldo commented from his personal account.

“The league must take action and punish this kind of fan behaviour,” said the football superstar.

“This is no longer football, and there have to ⁠⁠be limits. People who behave like this should never be ⁠⁠allowed to enter a stadium again.”

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Al Hilal filed a complaint with ‌‌SAFF, describing the chants as offensive and unacceptable, while Al Taawoun condemned ‌‌the ‌‌behaviour and said it did not represent the club or its supporters.