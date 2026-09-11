Top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina clash in a Grand Slam final for the second time this year.

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Who: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina

What: US Open 2026 women’s singles final

Where: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, United States

When: Saturday, September 12, 4pm local time (20:00 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 1pm local time (17:00 GMT) before our live text commentary stream.

The top two seeds at the US Open 2026 clash in the women’s singles final on Saturday, as two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on soon-to-be world No. 1 Elena Rybakina.

Saturday’s clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium offers top seed Sabalenka the opportunity to complete a rare “three-peat” of US Open titles – a feat achieved by only two other women.

But second seed Rybakina will try to deal Sabalenka another blow, having already ensured the Belarusian’s 99-week reign at the top when the rankings are updated on Monday.

As the pair meet in a Grand Slam final for the third time, Al Jazeera tells you everything you need to know:

Who did Sabalenka and Rybakina beat in the semifinals?

Sabalenka eliminated top-ranked ⁠American Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 in the first semifinal on Thursday, continuing her bid to join Chris Evert and Serena Williams as the only women to win three straight US Open titles.

In the second semifinal, Rybakina silenced the partisan crowd, rallying from a set down to beat 2023 champion Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

When did Sabalenka and Rybakina last meet?

They’ve met three times this year, with Sabalenka winning their semifinal clash in Miami and the final at Indian Wells in southern California.

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Rybakina won just once; however, it was the biggest of the three, lifting the Australian Open title in Melbourne.

Rybakina not putting pressure on herself before Sabalenka showdown

Rybakina said she will not put extra pressure on herself ⁠before her maiden US Open final, viewing the showdown as another chance to test herself against a rival who pushes ⁠her to the limit.

“It’s an ‌important match, and since it’s a final, I feel like it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side,” said Rybakina. “I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself, because we’re very close in the rankings.

“Even if something goes wrong in the final, I’ll still have other opportunities and other ⁠tournaments until the end of the year,” the 27-year-old added.

“We push each other ⁠when we play these matches, and you can clearly see what you need to work on more. I think that’s great that you play against someone who pushes you to the limit.”

Sabalenka ready for ‘whatever it takes’ to win

The unstoppable Sabalenka pounded third-seeded Pegula remorselessly with her powerful groundstrokes, saying she was “super desperate” to reach her fourth straight final.

“I wanted it badly to go to the finals, and of course, I want to go all the way,” said Sabalenka, who has had a slow summer since back-to-back wins at Indian Wells and Miami in March.

“The mentality was just I’m ready. I’m ready for whatever it’s going to take to get the win.”

“She [Rybakina] is a big server. She really improved over the years on the baseline game, so it’s going to be a physically and mentally tough match,” the Belarusian added.

How many Grand Slams has Sabalenka won?

The 28-year-old has four major titles in her cabinet: two Australian Open titles (2023 and 2024), and two US Open crowns (2024 and 2025).

How many Grand Slams has Rybakina won?

The Russian-born Kazakh has two major titles: the 2022 Wimbledon title and the 2026 Australian Open title.

What is the head-to-head record between Sabalenka and Rybakina?

Saturday’s final will be their 18th career meeting, with Sabalenka leading the head-to-head 10-7.

It will also mark the third time they will clash in a Grand Slam final after Rybakina won the 2026 Australian Open and Sabalenka triumphed at the same major in 2023.

Who is the favourite in the final?

History suggests Sabalenka is the favourite at Flushing Meadows, having not been beaten since losing the 2023 final to Gauff.

The current World No. 1 has dropped only one set en route to the title clash, and seems to have hit her peak form just before the final in a “last push of the season”.

That said, Rybakina will be no pushover for Sabalenka. Her fighting spirit and ability to stay cool under pressure headlined her semifinal victory, giving Sabalenka a taste of what to expect as the top seeds clash in a major finale once again.

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Rybakina, though, admitted that she needs to step up her game for Saturday’s showdown against Sabalenka, whom she described as an “unbelievable player”.

Who else has done a US Open three-peat?

The last player to win three consecutive titles in New York was tennis legend Serena Williams, the champion from 2012 to 2014.

Former World No. 1 Evert also pulled off three in a row between 1976 and 1978.

What is the prize money?

The winner of the US Open women’s singles final will take home $5.5m, while the runner-up will be awarded $2.8 million, part of the collective $108m the tournament offered at this year’s edition.

Where can I watch the US Open final?

The final will be televised or live-streamed around the world by its international broadcast partners.

United States: ESPN

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

India: JioHotstar

South Africa: SuperSport

You can find your regional broadcaster on the official US Open website’s TV listing.