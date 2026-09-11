FIFA rebukes Morocco’s claim it will host 2030 World Cup final

Morocco will co-host the 2030 ​tournament with Spain and Portugal, but FIFA deny North Africa nation to host final.

FIFA has responded to a ‌‌claim by the president of the Royal ⁠⁠Moroccan Football Federation ⁠⁠that his nation will be hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup final, saying the decision has ⁠⁠not yet been made.

Morocco is due to co-host the 2030 tournament with Spain and Portugal. That will be just the ⁠⁠second time an African nation will stage World Cup final games, after the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

FIFA told news outlets that a host venue for the ‌‌final will be decided “in due course.”

Fouzi Lekjaa, the head of Morocco’s football federation, reportedly told a political rally on Thursday that the right to host the final had already been won.

“The city of Benslimane will host the World ⁠⁠Cup final. Hate it or ⁠⁠love it and if anyone wants to talk on top of that, let them talk,” Lekjaa said, according to a translation by The Associated ⁠⁠Press. “The city is Benslimane, the Hassan II stadium is the stadium, and I ⁠⁠hope that Morocco will be ⁠⁠playing (in) it.”

The 115,000-seat stadium, officially called the King Hassan II Stadium, is being built not far from ‌‌Casablanca.

FIFA previously denied British media reports that embattled President ‌‌Gianni ‌‌Infantino had promised Morocco the final in exchange for political support as he runs for re-election next year.