Messi’s 26th-minute goal in the MLS fixture against Philadelphia Union comes just 11 days after the passing of his father Jorge on August 8.

Lionel Messi scored his first goal since his father’s death, pointing to the sky in tribute, but Inter Miami had to settle for a 2-2 Major League Soccer (MLS) draw on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Union.

The Argentine superstar gave Miami a 2-1 lead in the 26th minute with a trademark curling left-footed shot into the far corner.

After a restrained celebration with teammates, in which he allowed himself a brief smile, the Miami captain pointed his hands towards the sky over Philadelphia.

Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father and agent, died on August 8, 2026, at age 68.

Messi was instrumental in Miami’s first goal just five minutes earlier as he picked up a run down the left flank from Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, who headed the ball across for a close-range finish by young American Daniel Pinter.

The hosts secured a point thanks to goals from Indiana Vassilev in the 11th minute and Neil Pierre in the 58th.

“We came to win but we couldn’t,” said Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos. “We’re not happy with the draw because we don’t like it, but now we need to try to rest and think about the next game, which is in less than 72 hours,” he added, referring to Saturday’s meeting with Toronto FC.

Messi, 39, moved into second place on the league’s scoring chart with 13 goals, three behind Croatian Petar Musa, who scored two for Dallas in a 4-3 victory at Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Miami’s talisman had failed to find the net in the two matches played since he returned from Argentina after the death of his father.

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In those two games, Miami lost 3-2 to Mexican side Leon, which eliminated them from the Leagues Cup, before enduring a 4-1 MLS defeat to Nashville in which Messi missed a penalty.

Miami have now gone four matches without a victory and are seven points behind Eastern Conference leaders Nashville, who beat New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Wednesday.