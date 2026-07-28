Sport|Football

Roberto Mancini to be named Italy head coach for second time, source says

Mancini, who coached from 2018 to 2023, reportedly returns to the job with Italy having failed to qualify for a FIFA World Cup since 2014.

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Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Group C - Saudi Arabia v Indonesia - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - September 5, 2024 Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini before the match REUTERS/Stringer
Roberto Mancini will become Italy manager for a second time, according to Italian media [File: Stringer/Reuters]
By Reuters
Published On 28 Jul 2026

Former Italy manager Roberto Mancini is set for a second spell as national team coach, a source close to the matter told Reuters ‌on Tuesday.

Mancini will replace Gennaro Gattuso, who left the post in April following a World Cup qualifying defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina, the third time in a row the four-times world champions had failed to ⁠reach the global showpiece event.

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Italian media reported that Football Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malago announced the appointment during a Federal Council meeting, saying: “Mancini is the coach.”

Mancini, 61, guided Italy to the European Championship title in 2021.

He led Italy in 58 matches during his first spell and at club level has managed Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Manchester ‌City, ⁠where he spent three years and guided them to their first Premier League title in 2011-12.

Former FIGC technical director Paolo Maldini and adviser Leonardo resigned from their roles on Monday after their ⁠primary candidate for the Italy coach’s position, Andrea Pirlo, had his appointment blocked due to his ties to a Russian betting firm.

Former ⁠Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who was the FIGC’s first choice to take charge of the national team, turned ⁠down the job this month.

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