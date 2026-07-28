Conor McGregor calls for third UFC fight against Max Holloway in 2027
Star fighter wants another chance to take on Holloway after he sustained a knee injury at UFC 329 on July 11.
Conor McGregor has laid out a long-term plan, seeking a rematch of his recent loss to Max Holloway in what would be the final bout of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) deal.
In an Instagram post that references the UFC’s International Fight Week next July, McGregor wrote on Monday, “What was to be a generational beating is now to be reset. IFW 2027. The Last Dance.”
Should McGregor oppose Holloway again, it would be the pair’s third matchup.
In a welterweight fight at UFC 329 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 11, Holloway (28-9) won by technical knockout in just 69 seconds after McGregor (22-7) hurt his right knee on an early kick.
The two fighters also squared off in August 2013, when McGregor won by unanimous decision.
McGregor, 38, is due to have his torn anterior cruciate ligament surgically repaired, which likely explains the long wait for the rematch.
Even though the Irish fighter recently posted an Instagram video showing him going through leg exercises, UFC president Dana White said on Sunday of McGregor, “Conor McGregor’s out for a year.”
The July 11 contest was McGregor’s first action in the Octagon in five years, since a technical knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. McGregor has lost each of his past three bouts and four of the past five.
Holloway, a 34-year-old Honolulu native, dropped a unanimous decision to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 in March in Las Vegas before bouncing back to defeat McGregor.