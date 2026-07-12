Injured Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback ends in defeat to Max Holloway

Facing Holloway at UFC 329, Irishman McGregor seemed to injure his right knee in the first round when jumping in with a kick.

Conor McGregor’s much-awaited return to UFC after five years ended in an early opening-round defeat to Max Holloway on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena ⁠in Las Vegas.

McGregor, who last competed in 2021, appeared to injure his right knee when jumping in with a kick, which prompted the referee to stop the fight.

The main event at UFC 329 lasted exactly one minute and nine seconds, with Holloway announced the winner by TKO.

More to follow…