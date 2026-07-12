Sport|Mixed Martial Arts

Injured Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback ends in defeat to Max Holloway

Facing Holloway at UFC 329, Irishman McGregor seemed to injure his right knee in the first round when jumping in with a kick.

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Conor McGregor of Ireland participates in the walkout prior to facing Max Holloway of the United States in their welterweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena on July 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ian Maule/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ian Maule / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Conor McGregor of Ireland participates in the walkout prior to facing Max Holloway of the United States in their welterweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada [Ian Maule/Getty Images/AFP]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 12 Jul 2026

Conor McGregor’s much-awaited return to UFC after five years ended in an early opening-round defeat to Max Holloway on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena ⁠in Las Vegas.

McGregor, who last competed in 2021, appeared to injure his right knee when jumping in with a kick, which prompted the referee to stop the fight.

The main event at UFC 329 lasted exactly one minute and nine seconds, with Holloway announced the winner by TKO.

More to follow…

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