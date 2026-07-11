South Africa’s Jayden Adams, 25, dies after playing in FIFA World Cup

South African and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder died after featuring in his nation’s run to the World Cup round of 32.

Jayden Adams died at age ‌25 after playing in three FIFA World Cup 2026 matches last month for South ⁠Africa, the country’s ⁠football players union confirmed Saturday.

No official cause of death was released.

“The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) is devastated by the untimely passing ⁠of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams.

“Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation ⁠with pride, courage and distinction. His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and the country at large.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Adams family, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Bafana Bafana and all those whose ‌lives he touched. South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Adams started two of the three World Cup matches he appeared in for South Africa, despite the death of his grandmother, Marianna, the day before the 1-1 draw with the ⁠Czech Republic. He started in that match and South ⁠Africa’s 2-0 loss to Mexico. He was a substitute in the 1-0 win over South Korea.

He was an unused substitute when South Africa was knocked out by Canada on June 28.

Gayton McKenzie, minister ⁠of sports, arts and culture in South Africa, said he reached out to Adams to offer condolences when his ⁠grandmother died.

“I shall carry forever the humble, ⁠appreciative response he gave me. That he chose to wear the national jersey and give his all for his country in that moment speaks to a depth of character and professionalism well beyond his years, ‌and it reflects the calibre of young man South Africa has lost,” McKenzie’s statement read.

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Prior to the World Cup, he helped Mamelodi Sundowns win the ‌CAF ‌Champions League. He joined Sundowns after playing for Stellenbosch FC. Adams dedicated his medal from the Sundowns to late Stellenbosch teammate Oshwin Andries, who died after being stabbed in 2023.