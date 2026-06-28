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Which teams are in World Cup last-32 knockouts, and what is the schedule?

All the qualified teams and match schedule for the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins on Sunday.

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Jun 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; England midfielder Jude Bellingham (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring his teams first goal of the match in Group L play of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Panama at New York New Jersey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jude Bellingham scored the opening goal in England's 2-0 win over Panama as they topped their group to reach the knockouts [Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 28 Jun 2026

The round of 32 bracket of the 2026 World Cup is complete.

After 72 group games featuring 48 teams, it’s time for the knockouts.

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Below is the full list of qualified teams and the last-32 schedule:

Teams in the round of 32

The top two teams from each of the 12 groups along with the eight best third-placed teams, have advanced from the group stage to the round of 32. They are:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa

Group B: Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C: Brazil, Morocco

Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay

Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden

Group G: Belgium, Egypt

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Norway, Senegal

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria

Group K: Colombia, Portugal, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Cape Verde players and staff celebrate after the match as Cape Verde qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup REUTERS/Phil Noble TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Cape Verde is the smallest nation to reach the World Cup knockouts [Phil Noble/Reuters]

Round of 32 full schedule

Sunday, June 28

  • South Africa vs Canada, noon (19:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, California, United States

Monday, June 29

  • Brazil vs Japan, noon (17:00 GMT) – Houston Stadium, Texas, US
  • Germany vs Paraguay, 4:30pm (20:30 GMT) – Boston Stadium, Massachusetts, US
  • Netherlands vs Morocco, 7pm (01:00 GMT on Tuesday) – Monterrey Stadium, Mexico

Tuesday, June 30

  • Ivory Coast vs Norway, noon (17:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium, Texas, US
  • France vs Sweden, 5pm (21:00 GMT) – New York/New Jersey Stadium, US
  • Mexico vs Ecuador, 7pm (01:00 GMT on Wednesday) – Mexico City Stadium, Mexico
Brazil's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their second goal
Vinicius Jr and Brazil face Japan in a blockbuster round of 32 match [Paul Childs/Reuters]

Wednesday, July 1

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  • England vs DR Congo, noon (16:00 GMT) – Atlanta Stadium, Georgia, US
  • Belgium vs Senegal, 1pm (20:00 GMT) – Seattle Stadium, Washington, US
  • USA vs Bosnia, 5pm (00:00 GMT on Thursday) – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, California, US

Thursday, July 2

  • Spain vs Austria, noon (19:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium
  • Portugal vs Croatia, 7pm (23:00 GMT) – Toronto Stadium, Ontario, Canada
  • Switzerland vs Algeria, 8pm (03:00 GMT on Friday) – BC Place Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Friday, July 3

  • Australia vs Egypt, 1pm (18:00 GMT) – Dallas Stadium
  • Argentina vs Cape Verde, 6pm (22:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, Florida, US
  • Colombia vs Ghana, 8:30pm (01:30 GMT on Saturday) – Kansas City Stadium, Missouri, US
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the 2026 World Cup Group J football match between Jordan and Argentina at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on June 27, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Lionel Messi and Argentina will start their 2026 World Cup knockout campaign against minnows Cape Verde [Paul Ellis/AFP]

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