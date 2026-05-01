Cricket club bans social media comments to protect players’ mental health

English basement county, Kent, are led by former international Adam Hollioake, who is concerned for players’ well being.

The English cricket club Kent has suspended comments on their official social media accounts, with head coach Adam Hollioake suggesting players’ mental health could be damaged by stinging criticism.

Kent have made a bad start to the season and are currently at the foot of the second and bottom division of the County Championship following three matches.

Their form has led to some cutting online comments from frustrated Kent fans.

Hollioake, in a statement released before Kent’s latest game against Derbyshire, which began at Canterbury on Friday, accepted the team’s performances had not been “anywhere near the standards we expect of ourselves”.

But Hollioake, a close friend of former Surrey and England teammate Graham Thorpe, who took his own life in 2024, said he had a “duty of care” to protect the Kent squad.

“Throughout my career in cricket as a player and a coach, I have had to deal with a lot, that’s no secret,” said Hollioake, whose younger brother Ben, also an England all-rounder, was killed in a car crash back in 2002.

Hollioake was also close to former England batsman Robin Smith, who struggled with alcoholism before his death late last year.

“I’ve seen in recent times, two players and friends that I played alongside for England, go down a bad path in terms of mental health, and I’ve lost both of them,” the 54-year-old added.

“It’s part of my job, and my duty of care, to make sure that we don’t see that again.

“As a professional cricket department, alongside our media team, we’ve decided as one that we will be suspending commenting on our official Kent Cricket social media accounts for the time being.

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“This has not been a decision that we’ve taken lightly, and we are in no means stopping people voicing their opinions, but to align with our short-term strategy to allow players and staff to think and play with freedom and clarity, we feel it is a necessary one.”