Egypt international Mohamed Salah set to return for Liverpool before the season ends as Anfield exit looms.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said Mohamed Salah “deserves a big send-off” as he confirmed he expected the departing superstar to return from injury before the end of the season.

The Egypt forward, who will leave Anfield at the end of the campaign, was forced off in last weekend’s 3-1 win at home to Crystal Palace, prompting fears he may have played his final game for the Reds.

Salah applauded the fans and was given a standing ovation as he made his way off the pitch.

Liverpool confirmed on Wednesday that Salah, 33, had suffered a “minor muscle injury” and was expected to be able to return to action before the campaign comes to an end.

They travel to face Manchester United on Sunday after three straight wins put them firmly on course for a place in next season’s Champions League.

“We expect him to be back in the final part of the season, but not for Sunday,” Liverpool boss Slot said at his pre-match news conference on Friday.

“It’s a big relief that his injury is minor, so that he’s able to play for us, that he’s able to play at the World Cup.

“And if there’s ever a player who deserves to get a big send-off, it’s definitely Mo.”

Salah has scored 257 goals in 440 appearances since his arrival at Anfield in 2017, behind only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt in Liverpool’s list of leading goal scorers.

He had a public spat with Slot in December, declaring he had “no relationship” with the Dutchman after being dropped for three consecutive games.

But the Liverpool manager later said he had “no issue to resolve” with the forward returning to the fold.

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Liverpool, whose Premier League title defence collapsed dramatically from late September, have four games remaining, starting with their trip to face United.

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League and the Major League ⁠Soccer (MLS) in the United States have been linked with moves for Salah.