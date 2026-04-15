Bayern edge Real Madrid 4-3 in classic to reach Champions League semifinals

Luis Diaz and Michael Olise score late goals in Munich to give Bayern a dramatic 6-4 aggregate win over Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich’s Luis Diaz and Michael ⁠Olise scored ⁠late goals to give the hosts a dramatic 4-3 win over Real Madrid ⁠in the Champions League quarterfinals and send them into the last four ⁠6-4 on aggregate after a thrilling tie.

Diaz struck in the 89th minute and Olise in stoppage time on Wednesday to seal Bayern’s place in the semis ‌where they will play holders Paris St Germain.

In a pulsating first half, Real took the lead three times, with Arda Guler pouncing on a terrible mistake by Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer in the first minute before whipping ⁠a free kick into the ⁠top corner in the 29th after Bayern had levelled through an Aleksandar Pavlovic header.

Harry Kane put the hosts, 2-1 winners in ⁠the first leg in Spain, level with his 12th goal ⁠in the competition this season ⁠before the visitors hit the woodwork through Vinicius Jr., who delivered a perfect assist in the 42nd minute for Kylian ‌Mbappe to make it 3-2.

Real were reduced to 10 men in the 86th minute after substitute ‌Eduardo ‌Camavinga earned his second booking and Bayern took full advantage.

The game ended in acrimony with Madrid’s players furious that referee Slavko Vincic sent off Eduardo Camavinga with a second yellow card for an innocuous looking foul on Kane after being urged to do so by the Bayern players in the 86th minute.

Tempers boiled over after the final whistle with Guler picking up a straight red for confronting the referee.

Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa said his team was “really upset and really angry” over the red card.

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“It’s unbelievable that you send off the player for this action. It’s not possible in a match like that, that you are sent off for that. We feel really, really upset and really angry,” he told TNT Sports.

In Wednesday’s other quarterfinal, Arsenal reached the Champions League semifinals after riding their luck in a nervous goalless draw against Sporting Lisbon that clinched a 1-0 aggregate victory.

Mikel Arteta’s team were well below their best in the quarterfinal second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

But they held onto their slender first-leg advantage as Sporting failed to make them pay for the latest in a growing list of angst-ridden performances.

The Gunners will face Atletico Madrid for a place in the final after the Spanish club went through 3-2 on aggregate against Barcelona on Tuesday.