Hemp scores to give the Euro champions a crucial win as Keira Walsh leads in the absence of recovering Leah Williamson.

England have moved one step closer to qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 after Lauren Hemp fired them to a 1-0 win over defending champions Spain at Wembley Stadium in London.

Hemp’s goal early in the first half on Tuesday sealed England’s third successive victory, moving them above Spain to the top of group A3.

It was the first time the teams faced each other since the Lionesses’ penalty shootout victory in last year’s European Championship final.

Only the winners from each of the League A groups will earn direct passage to next year’s tournament in Brazil.

England took just three minutes to go in front as Alessia Russo scooped the ball into the path of Hemp, who hooked it past Cata Coll before Alexia Putellas could clear off the line.

Spain threatened an equaliser when Irene Paredes nodded just over.

Hemp was inches away from doubling England’s lead in the 19th minute, clipping the post after being set up by Lucy Bronze’s backheel pass.

Hannah Hampton preserved England’s lead at the halfway point by denying Patricia Guijarro at the near post.

England escaped early in the second half when Olga Carmona’s effort took a deflection and cannoned off the crossbar.

Salma Paralluelo forced a good save from Hampton as Spain poured forward.

And the inspired Hampton had the last word as she turned Edna Imade’s header past her post in the final minutes.

Keira Walsh, who wore the captain’s armband in place of the unavailable Leah Williamson, celebrated her 100th England cap, and Euro 2022-winning goalkeeper Mary Earps was honoured in an international retirement ceremony.

Norway, Germany record big wins

In other matches, Ada Hegerberg scored twice as Norway thrashed Slovenia 5-0 in Group A4, while Germany remained unbeaten in the same pool with a convincing 5-1 victory over neighbours Austria.

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Group A2 action saw France cede its leaders’ spot to the Netherlands after going down 2-1 to the Dutch, for whom Renee van Asten and Esmee Brugts scored either side of one from Sandy Baltimore.

Ireland recorded a 3-2 away win over Poland in the same pool thanks to goals from Emily Murphy, Katie McCabe and Marissa Sheva.

Denmark took control of Group A1 with a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Sweden as Janni Thomsen scored the winner in injury time. Italy pummelled Serbia 6-0 to draw level with the Swedes in second spot.