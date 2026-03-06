Messi censured for meeting and applauding Trump amid US attacks on Iran

Inter Miami and Messi were honoured at the White House, where Trump boasted the US military’s might.

Lionel Messi has been criticised for meeting United States President Donald Trump and applauding his latest brief on the Iran war at an White House event honouring the Argentinian superstar and his Inter Miami team.

Messi drew high praise from Trump in Washington, DC on Thursday, but the Miami captain received backlash on social media for meeting and applauding the US president.

Miami beat the Vancouver Whitecaps in December for the Major League Soccer (MLS) title, and Messi was named the league’s MVP for the second consecutive season.

“It’s my distinct privilege to say what no American president has ⁠ever had the chance to say before: ‘Welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi,'” Trump said as the 38-year-old stood beside him.

“Leo, you came in and you won, and that’s something very hard to do, very, very unusual and frankly, there’s a lot more pressure put on you than anyone would know, because you sort of expected to win, but almost nobody wins.”

Messi, who entered the ceremony alongside Trump, joined Inter Miami in mid-2023 to great fanfare. He did not speak during the event, which opened with comments on military action with Trump addressing the war with Iran, extending the political address to highlight the situation in Venezuela and a possible future announcement regarding Cuba and tariffs.

Trump began with a boast about the US and Israel’s ongoing attacks on Iran, which were launched on Saturday and have killed 1,230 people.

Tehran responded by launching waves of missiles and drones at Israel and towards several military bases in the Middle East where US forces operate.

“The United States military, together with the wonderful Israeli partners, continues to totally demolish the enemy, far ahead of schedule and at levels that people have never seen before,” ⁠Trump said as Messi stood next to him.

The president concluded by saying: “Our people are doing a great job, again – the greatest military anyone has ever.”

His words met with applause from Messi, the Miami squad, and others present in the room.

However, the former Barcelona forward swiftly became the subject of criticism on social media, where he was slammed for being drawn into politics and applauding Trump as he boasted of the US military’s action in Iran.

Referencing video clips of the event, Palestinian-American writer Ali Abunimah wrote: “Vacuous selfish people”.

“Lionel Messi CLAPS when President Trump talks about his plan to defeat Iran. Messi fans?” the account Halal Nation – founder of the Halal Tribune with a purported 500,000 subscribers -wrote on X.

Spanish journalist Leyla Hamed termed Messi and his team’s actions “bizarre” amid the ongoing conflict across the Middle East.

“Donald Trump casually announces more illegal bombing of Iran in front of the entire Inter Miami squad,” she wrote.

Hamed pointed out that hundreds of children have been killed in Iran in the last few days.

The deadliest single incident, which occurred in the city of Minab in southeastern Iran on Saturday, killed 165 girls in an elementary school.

“Trump knows exactly what he’s doing by using these athletes, and they allowed themselves to be dragged into it,” she added.

“What’s the point of having so much influence and power if you can’t use it in moments like this.

“To think most of these players have children…”

A US football fan account on YouTube, Tactical Manager, also reacted to Messi and Miami’s presence in the White House. Messi’s former Barcelona strike partner, Luis Suarez, was also present.

“I never thought I’d live to see Donald Trump talking about bombing another country with Messi and Suarez in the background,” the account wrote.

Several other fans and fan groups expressed their displeasure.

Messi presents Trump with signed Inter Miami ball

Trump seemingly used the ceremony to bring together athletic prowess and military ⁠might.

The president surveyed the squad before pausing to single out Argentinian midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, and asked: “Do you have any bad-looking players?”

“I don’t like good-looking men,” Trump joked, “You ⁠don’t feel so good about yourself.”

Addressing Messi – who famously avoids speaking out on politics – the president brought the conversation back to sport.

“You could have gone anywhere in the world. You could have chosen any team in the world, and you chose to go to Miami. I don’t blame you. The weather’s extremely good. Do you go to Doral? You go to Doral and play golf?” Trump said, referencing a golf course he owns.

“I just want to thank you for bringing us all on this ride, because you are hot and talented and a great person.”

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, led Argentina to the World Cup title in 2022. He is expected to play again for Argentina this summer when the tournament is hosted by Canada, Mexico and the US.

However, football’s global showcase has been clouded by recent events, including the conflict in the Middle East and turmoil in Mexico following the death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera in a military operation.

Having opened the ceremony with comments about the conflict with Iran, Trump did not mention the World Cup.

Messi presented a signed Inter Miami football to Trump, who went on to reveal the affection his 19-year-old son Barron has for Messi.

“My son said, ‘Dad, ⁠you know who’s going to be there today?’ I said, ‘No, I got a lot of things going on today,'” Trump said. “He said ‘Messi!’ He’s a big fan of yours. He thinks you’re just a great person. And I think you got to meet a little ‌while ago. So he’s a big soccer fan, but he’s a tremendous fan of yours. And a gentleman named Ronaldo. Cristiano is great. You’re great.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi’s longtime rival in European football, attended a White House event with Trump last year.

Wading ⁠into the area of football history, Trump said to Messi, “You may be better than Pele,” and he asked those in attendance, “Who’s better?”

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and coach Javier Mascherano presented the US president with a ‌team jersey ‌and watch.

Miami are the first MLS team to be invited to the White House during Trump’s two terms in office.