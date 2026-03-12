Pakistan’s Abrar signed by India-owned Sunrisers in Hundred auction

Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed has been signed by Indian-owned Sunrisers Leeds in English cricket’s Hundred auction.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed ‌was bought by Sunrisers Leeds for 190,000 pounds ($254,000) in ⁠the men’s ⁠auction for the Hundred, despite concerns that Indian-owned teams might avoid signing cricketers from Pakistan.

In ⁠February, media reports suggested that Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds would not consider signing Pakistani ⁠players for the United Kingdom-based competition amid tensions between neighbours India and Pakistan.

Following the report, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and all eight franchises stressed that players must not be excluded from ‌selection based on nationality.

Abrar has played 38 Twenty20s for Pakistan since making his debut in 2024, taking 52 wickets with an economy rate of 6.67.

Sunrisers opened the bidding for the 27-year-old at 130,000 pounds ($174,000) before raising their bid to fend off interest from Trent Rockets at the auction in London on Thursday.

Trent Rockets, who are not ⁠Indian-owned, also attempted to sign Abrar’s compatriot ⁠Usman Tariq, who ultimately joined Birmingham Phoenix for 140,000 pounds ($187,000).

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi withdrew from the men’s sale, while Pakistan’s Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf went unsold – the latter failed to attract an offer when put up for his reserve price of £100,000 ($134,000).

Pakistani players have been effectively barred from the ⁠Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2009.

James Coles, a 21-year-old all-rounder who plays for Sussex, fetched the ⁠highest price in the first half of ⁠the auction as he was bought by London Spirit for 390,000 pounds ($521,000), while Welsh Fire picked up former England captain Joe Root and Jordan Cox.

The Hundred, ‌the only cricket league in the world that uses a 100-ball format, will be held from July 21 to August 16.

It ‌was ‌opened to private investment last year, with four franchises acquired by IPL owners.

The only two Pakistan players in Wednesday’s women’s auction, Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal, went unsold.